Fabfamily - Unique Loyalty Program from Fabindia Celebrates its First Anniversary

  • Delhi
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:09 IST
  18-02-2020
Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Fabfamily, Fabindia’s loyalty program, completes one year this February. The five-tier program, that is membership-based, comes along with unique experiences for the company’s expanding customer base.

Over its first year, Fabfamily has been involved with a number of events around the country. Recently customers who shopped with Fabindia got a chance to be a part of a lucky draw. Winners from this lucky draw got the chance to visit the Ranthambhore Music & Wildlife Festival, whose aim was to offer audiences a chance to discover and appreciate extraordinary music from popular artists such as Peter Cat Recording, Mame Khan and Arko. Winners also got the chance to experience timeless folk traditions and the beautiful and majestic wildlife of India. Fabfamily has also had Dr. Junger, an internationally renowned nutritionist and a true visionary in the field of health and wellness conduct a personalized session with customers and members of the program. There were also exciting customer meet and greets, one with our Executive Vice-Chairman and Director Mr. William Bissell.

This membership program is open to all Fabindia customers and works on five tiers – Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Noir. Over the past year, Fabfamily’s customer base has grown to 38 lakhs and is growing at an exponential rate.

Benefits of this customer focused program include shopping from home exclusive previews, shopping by appointment, an extended exchange period, and a dedicated relationship manager. Fabindia has also launched a new website – www.fabfamily.fabindia.com for customers to enroll and engage with the program. Depending on the tier customers are enrolled in, they can earn between 1% - 7% reward points for every Rs. 100 spent, making it one of the most generous programs in the country.

About Fabindia

With 322 stores across 118 cities in India and 14 international stores, Fabindia Overseas Private Limited is India’s largest retail platform for a wide range of products produced by artisans living largely in rural areas. Our endeavour is to blend indigenous craft techniques with contemporary designs, presenting aesthetic and affordable handcrafted products to today’s consumers using natural materials and fibres. The product range extends from a large variety of apparel for men, women, and children to home furnishings, furniture, gifts, jewellery, organic food, and personal care products. PWR

