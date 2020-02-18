UP budget lays emphasis on metro networks, airports, e-ways

The Uttar Pradesh government in its Budget 2020-21, presented in the state Assembly on Tuesday, has laid emphasis on developing metro networks, airports and expressways, besides fixing a target to build four lakh houses for weaker sections by March 2021. "A target of constructing 4 lakh houses for weaker sections has been fixed by March 2021. Metro rail service is available in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Noida. Work of Regional Rapid Transit System from Delhi to Meerut is in progress. An arrangement of Rs 900 crore made for it," Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said in his budget speech.

An arrangement of Rs 358 crore is proposed for Kanpur Metro Rail Project and Rs 286 crore proposed for Agra Metro Rail Project. Besides, there are proposals for Metro Rail projects in Gorakhpur and other cities and an arrangement of Rs 200 crore is proposed for the purpose. An arrangement of Rs 50 crore proposed for setting up Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, he said.

In the budget, a provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for about 637 km long 'Ganga Expressway' from Meerut to Prayagraj, which will be the longest expressway of the country and Rs 2,000 crore for 'Noida International Greenfield Airport' at Jewar in Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida). The budget has also earmarked Rs 500 crore for Ayodhya Airport and Rs 92.5 crore for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

