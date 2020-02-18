Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP budget lays emphasis on metro networks, airports, e-ways

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:21 IST
UP budget lays emphasis on metro networks, airports, e-ways

The Uttar Pradesh government in its Budget 2020-21, presented in the state Assembly on Tuesday, has laid emphasis on developing metro networks, airports and expressways, besides fixing a target to build four lakh houses for weaker sections by March 2021. "A target of constructing 4 lakh houses for weaker sections has been fixed by March 2021. Metro rail service is available in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Noida. Work of Regional Rapid Transit System from Delhi to Meerut is in progress. An arrangement of Rs 900 crore made for it," Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said in his budget speech.

An arrangement of Rs 358 crore is proposed for Kanpur Metro Rail Project and Rs 286 crore proposed for Agra Metro Rail Project. Besides, there are proposals for Metro Rail projects in Gorakhpur and other cities and an arrangement of Rs 200 crore is proposed for the purpose. An arrangement of Rs 50 crore proposed for setting up Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, he said.

In the budget, a provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for about 637 km long 'Ganga Expressway' from Meerut to Prayagraj, which will be the longest expressway of the country and Rs 2,000 crore for 'Noida International Greenfield Airport' at Jewar in Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida). The budget has also earmarked Rs 500 crore for Ayodhya Airport and Rs 92.5 crore for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-European shares slump as Apple warning hammers tech sector

European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple Inc sent shockwaves through the tech sector, hammering iPhone parts makers and underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. Apples Frankfurt-l...

Kala Kumbh- Handicrafts Exhibition to be held to promote GI crafts and heritage

With an objective to promote Geographical Indication GI crafts and heritage of India, the Ministry of Textiles is organizing Kala Kumbh - Handicrafts Thematic Exhibition in various parts of the country through the Office of Development Comm...

Going to India: Trump set to open world's biggest cricket stadium

U.S. President Donald Trump will inaugurate the worlds largest cricket stadium when he arrives in Ahmedabad, the home base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday at the start of a two-day visit aimed at smoothing ties strained by trade ...

Court directs CBI to hand over certain documents from charge sheet in INX Media case

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the CBI to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to CBI durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020