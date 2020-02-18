Left Menu
Development News Edition

President holds discussion on intensifying infrastructure investment

Tuesday’s deliberations follow President Ramaphosa’s statement in the 13 February 2020 State of the Nation Address that infrastructure development is at the centre of government’s inclusive growth and job creation agenda.

President holds discussion on intensifying infrastructure investment
The meeting will also be apprised of the state of readiness of the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium set to be held in May 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently meeting with Chief Executive Officers of commercial banks and leaders of multilateral development finance institutions to assess progress in efforts to intensify infrastructure investment.

Tuesday's deliberations follow President Ramaphosa's statement in the 13 February 2020 State of the Nation Address that infrastructure development is at the centre of government's inclusive growth and job creation agenda.

Acting on the commitments made in the State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa invited public sector executives, financiers including multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, organised business and infrastructure-oriented industry players to discuss expansion and funding of public sector infrastructure.

"The discussions at Tuynhuys, Cape Town, will also reflect on the implementation of urgent reforms identified by the government as prerequisites for reviving infrastructure investment which has been subject to low growth for the past decade.

"This inaugural meeting seeks to enhance collaboration among stakeholders with a view to setting in motion an aggressive public sector build a programme to create jobs, realise inclusive growth and facilitate spatial justice," the Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

The meeting will also be apprised of the state of readiness of the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium set to be held in May 2020.

To fast-track progress on a clear list of urgent reforms, President Ramaphosa has established three specialized units in the Presidency which are the Investment and Infrastructure office, Project Management Office and Policy and Research Services.

These specialized units seek to address obstacles and improve government delivery.

"These units are working closely with the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission, InvestSA and the Ease of Doing Business Task Team to remove impediments to investment and growth and ensure that government meets its goals of achieving an equitable society," said the Presidency.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...

''Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?'' Kishor dares Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...

UPDATE 1-European shares slump as Apple warning hammers tech sector

European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple Inc sent shockwaves through the tech sector, hammering iPhone parts makers and underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. Apples Frankfurt-l...

Kala Kumbh- Handicrafts Exhibition to be held to promote GI crafts and heritage

With an objective to promote Geographical Indication GI crafts and heritage of India, the Ministry of Textiles is organizing Kala Kumbh - Handicrafts Thematic Exhibition in various parts of the country through the Office of Development Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020