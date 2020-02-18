Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind-Ra revises outlook on textile sector to negative from stable

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:43 IST
Ind-Ra revises outlook on textile sector to negative from stable

Rating agency Ind-Ra has revised the outlook on India's textile sector to negative from stable for 2020-21 as weak domestic demand growth, threat of cheap imports and dwindling incentives and exports are likely to keep volumes muted. Ind-Ra expects withdrawal of incentives under the merchandise exports from India scheme (MEIS) to affect export players of made-ups (home textiles) and garments.

"Exporters are likely to remain uncompetitive against counterparts in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Vietnam, due to further delays in the implementation of Rebate of State and Centre levy of Taxes. All these factors would lead to margin pressures for exporters in FY21," India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said. However, it expects key raw material prices to remain low in 2020-21, after a correction in 2019-20, contributing to a modest recovery in margins, stable working capital requirements and steady cash flows.

Ind-Ra also anticipates cotton prices to stabilise with improved cotton supply and an inventory build-up in the next fiscal. "The industry adjusting to a low dealer inventory is becoming the new normal. Easing of the GST implementation issues might only provide modest support to demand growth, unless liquidity improves. Liquidity remains chocked, with lack of bank funding and sluggish end-consumer demand," it said.

The rating agency estimates yarn production for 2020-21 to remain muted, with lack of visibility on wholesale demand. It also remains negative on the commodity segment and expects a marginal improvement in capacity utilisation in spinning mills under the cotton yarn segment. Sector consolidation will continue in 2020-21, while the mid and small commodity players continuing to struggle. According to Ind-Ra, domestic textile exporters are likely to witness reduced demand on the back of a weak Chinese demand, accompanied by declined cost competitiveness, leading to lower production volumes in 2020-21.

However, the rating agency expects regulatory support in form of GST refunds for spinning chains and availability of input tax credit from units operating in the unorganised sector or composition scheme, to improve liquidity in the value chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan. (AFP) RS RS

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan. AFP RS RS...

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...

''Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?'' Kishor dares Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...

UPDATE 1-European shares slump as Apple warning hammers tech sector

European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple Inc sent shockwaves through the tech sector, hammering iPhone parts makers and underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. Apples Frankfurt-l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020