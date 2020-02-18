Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 15:07 IST
EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union finance ministers added Panama, Seychelles, the Cayman Islands and Palau to the bloc's blacklist of tax havens, while giving more time to Turkey to avoid listing despite shortfalls, an EU document said on Tuesday.

The list, which was set up in 2017 after revelations of widespread tax evasion and avoidance schemes used by firms and wealthy individuals to reduce their tax bills, includes now 12 jurisdictions.

The other listed are Fiji, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and the three U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bloomberg qualifies for next debate, and rivals are getting ready

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday qualified for this weeks Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, putting him on the same stage as his rivals for the first tie in the race for the partys nomination.The debate on Wednesda...

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside Hubei province coming down, says Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside Hubei province coming down, says Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong....

Over 50 pc of Indian birds at long-term risk: Report

A report on Indian birds has claimed that over 50 per cent of the 867 species studiedexhibit a population decline in the long term, while 146 are at great risk in the short term.The study - State of Indias Birds 2020 - states raptors, migra...

Goa CM welcomes renaming of IDSA after late Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday welcomed the Centres decision to rename theInstitute for Defence Studies and Analyses IDSA, a government think tank, after late defence minister and Goasson of soil Manohar Parrikar. The Central g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020