EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey

European Union finance ministers added Panama, Seychelles, the Cayman Islands and Palau to the bloc's blacklist of tax havens, while giving more time to Turkey to avoid listing despite shortfalls, an EU document said on Tuesday.

The list, which was set up in 2017 after revelations of widespread tax evasion and avoidance schemes used by firms and wealthy individuals to reduce their tax bills, includes now 12 jurisdictions.

The other listed are Fiji, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and the three U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.