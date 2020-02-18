Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI Governor says no reason to doubt govt will meet fiscal deficit targets

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 15:55 IST
RBI Governor says no reason to doubt govt will meet fiscal deficit targets
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Throwing his weight behind Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget numbers, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that there is no reason to doubt that the government will be able to cut fiscal deficit to 3.5 percent of the GDP in the fiscal beginning April 1. In an interview with PTI, Das said the government has remained within the limits set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee for the budget deficit.

Sitharaman missed deficit target for the third year in a row, pushing shortfall to 3.8 percent of the GDP in the current fiscal as compared to 3.3 percent previously planned. The fiscal deficit target for the coming fiscal year starting April 1, has been fixed at 3.5 percent. The fiscal deficit is the shortfall in a government's income compared with its spending. It essentially means that the government is spending beyond its means.

"About the fiscal management of the government, the government has remained within the recommendations FRBM committee," Das said. "So, therefore, the excess fiscal deficit has been restricted to 0.5 percent. The government has adhered to that and a large part of the financing of fiscal deficit next year will come from small savings." The FRBM committee headed by N K Singh had recommended fiscal deficit to be cut to 2.8 percent in 2020-21 fiscal and to 2.5 percent by FY2023.

The panel had suggested an "escape clause" in case of overriding consideration of national security, acts of war, calamities of national proportion and collapse of agriculture severely affecting farm output and incomes. Under this, a deviation from the stipulated fiscal deficit target can be taken but not over 0.5 percentage points in a year. Das said there is no reason to doubt that the fiscal deficit for the next year would be met.

"There is no reason for anyone to doubt that number. The Budget has been presented just about a fortnight ago. There is no reason to disbelieve that number," he said. The fiscal slippage announced in the government's new FY2021 budget is modest relative to its previous targets.

The RBI governor said the Budget for 2020-21 had announcements that certain bonds will be opened up for non-resident investment without any limit. "Besides, an announcement has been made in Budget for raising limits for corporate bonds from 9 percent to 15 percent," he said. "So, therefore, there are a lot of foreign resources which are going to come to India. Indian corporates are also accessing a lot of money from foreign sources today through ECB."

The RBI, he said, will ensure that its borrowing program is undertaken in a non-disruptive manner. "So, as the debt manager of the government, the RBI will try and ensure that the borrowing program is undertaken in a non-disruptive manner," he said.

Sitharaman's second budget contains some measures which may support GDP growth in the medium-term, including reduced individual income tax rates, some easing of restrictions on foreign portfolio inflows, continued focus on public infrastructure spending, and schemes of which the details remain to be announced to encourage manufacturing in the electronics and textiles sectors. Rating agencies have also backed the budget numbers. Fitch Ratings earlier this month said that the assumptions in the budget, including nominal growth of 10 percent and a rise in revenues by 9.2 percent were "broadly credible" although there were risks to the downside.

"In particular, reductions in the corporate tax rate, as previously announced, and new cuts in income tax rates are likely, in our view, to cause tax revenues to fall in the short run before any potential medium-term benefits materialize; the divestment target appears optimistic, at over three times the estimated realization in FY20," it had said. The government in September last year cut the corporate tax rate to 22 percent from 30 percent and in the budget for 2020-21 announced reduction in personal income tax rates for those who were willing to give away present exemptions and rebates.

Indian economic growth plunged to an 11-year low in the July-September quarter when it clocked 4.5 percent expansion. "Greater fiscal transparency around off-budget financing is welcome, as the new budget now explicitly recognizes borrowing from the National Small Savings Fund of 0.8 percent of GDP in both FY20 and FY21, e g to finance food subsidies, although this is not incorporated in the headline figure (which would be 4.6 percent of GDP in FY20 instead of 3.8 percent)," Fitch had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Russia to consider making ex-presidents immune from prosecution -RIA

Russian presidents could be made immune from criminal prosecution once they leave office under proposed constitutional reforms, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday. The proposal, made by a parliamentary working group, comes after President Vl...

Fans barred from Singapore MMA fight over virus

A mixed martial arts event in Singapore will take place behind closed doors this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday, the latest sporting fixture affected in the city-state. Singapore has reported 77 cases of the ...

Madras HC sets aside election of AICF office-bearers

The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of five office-bearers of the All India Chess Federation AICF and asked the Returning Officer RO to convene a Special General Body Meeting for conduct of fresh elections. A Division Be...

"Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?" Kishor tells Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020