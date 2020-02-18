Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign firms struggle to resume operations in virus-hit China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:57 IST
Foreign firms struggle to resume operations in virus-hit China

Beijing, Feb 18 (AFP) Foreign firms are struggling to resume work in virus-hit China as they face disrupted supply chains, rising inventory and quarantine rules meant to contain the deadly epidemic, the EU chamber of commerce said on Tuesday. With many pharmaceutical companies globally sourcing from China, pharmacies may also face a shortage of antibiotics and other drugs if the epidemic is not resolved soon, said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Firms in China have seen a slow restart to work after the Spring Festival break in late January, with residents encouraged to stay home to reduce the spread of a virus that has killed nearly 1,900 people. "The whole process is stuttering to get back as the magnitude of the challenges is just huge," Wuttke added. "How long this is going to last is anybody's guess."

Many cities have imposed travel restrictions too, with about 56 million people in the hard-hit Hubei province virtually sealed off from the rest of the country. Wuhan, a city in Hubei and the epicentre of the outbreak, is a hub for US, European and Japanese carmakers and electronics suppliers.

More recently, Beijing now requires people arriving in the capital to go into a 14-day self-quarantine. This makes it tough for foreign experts to come in if production plants are down, delaying their recovery, said Wuttke.

In a call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Xi stressed that the epidemic's "impact on the Chinese economy is temporary", according to state media. "We believe that through hard work... we will still be able to achieve the economic and social development goals and tasks that we have set out," Xi added.

He emphasised a similar point in a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But companies continue to face problems, including the range of permits needed to transport goods, which vary by city, region and district.

This has become a "logistical nightmare" and problems moving goods lead to rising inventory, said Wuttke. Supply chains remain disrupted, with many firms relying on other enterprises for parts, said Paul Sives, who chairs the EU chamber's southwest China chapter.

Not all suppliers have permission to resume production. It does not help that companies require massive amounts of masks -- that they cannot easily procure -- for employees before they can restart operations, he said.

Manpower problems add to this situation, with some workers unable to leave their residential compounds freely. "Drivers for many companies are still on vacation and some of them, when they come back, have to be subject to 14 days of quarantine," said Wuttke.

A survey of 109 manufacturing firms by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai released on Monday found that almost 80 per cent of respondents did not have enough staff to run a full production line. Over 40 per cent of surveyed firms said a lack of staff was their biggest challenge in the next few weeks, and almost 60 per cent expect demand for their goods to be lower in coming months.

Over a third of surveyed firms said a clearer explanation of requirements was the most important thing government officials could do to speed up factory opening approvals. On Monday, Apple announced it would miss its March quarter revenue forecast, and that global iPhone supplies would drop due to the virus epidemic in China. (AFP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

New Zealands Ross Taylor will celebrate his 100th test in the series-opener against India this week and the veteran batsman says he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday. UPCOMINGSOCCER SOCC...

UPDATE 2-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted businessman Osman Kavala and eight others over their alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013, delivering a surprise ruling in a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups....

Egnyte Launches Next-Gen Content Services Platform for Businesses to Manage Risk and Accelerate Growth in the Content Critical Era

&#160;Egnyte, the leader in cloud content security and collaboration, today announced the launch of its next-generation content services platform, delivering a unified approach to content governance, privacy, compliance, and workflow automa...

Infrastructure is a catalyst for development: Governor

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday asserted that infrastructure is a catalyst fordevelopment. He said the government is committed to the developmentof the state by strengthening infrastructure. The Centre is very liberal in investing i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020