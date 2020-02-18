Left Menu
Centre reviews skill development activities with states

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 18-02-2020 21:02 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:02 IST
Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday held a meeting with states representatives to review skill development activities and sought their suggestions on streamlining the upcoming initiatives, a release said. In a move aimed at increasing the role of states in skill development, it was decided that district skill committees will work closely with the Centre to drive demand-driven training initiatives, it stated.

Short-term training courses would be introduced in industrial training institutes (ITIs) in consultation with state skill development missions, the release added. The Union ministry also proposed entrepreneurship development unit in each state which will be anchored with state skilling mission. It also proposed developing mentorship and handholding of existing and new entrepreneurs, through district entrepreneurship incubation lab in existing skilling institutions.

The discussions were also held on developing an action plan for better implementation of skilling initiatives under 'Skill India Mission' and for creating employment opportunities for the youth. During the day-long workshop, Vision 2025 was also discussed which lays the ready-to-implement road-map for promoting skill development and entrepreneurship in the country.

"Our endeavour is to move away from the low skill equilibrium and contribute towards economic growth and wealth creation through skill development and entrepreneurship. This will eventually lead to increased employment prospects for the youth of the nation," the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

