Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jet Airways: CoC extends deadline for bids to March 10

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:29 IST
Jet Airways: CoC extends deadline for bids to March 10
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Grounded Jet Airways' Committee of Creditors (CoC) on Tuesday decided to extend the deadline for submission of bids to March 10 as a new entity has evinced interest in the airline, according to a source. The deadline for submitting the bids for Jet Airways, which is undergoing the insolvency process, ended on Monday.

"A team from Far East Asia Development Fund of Russia along with Enso group met the CoC on Monday and has expressed interest in Jet Airways," the source said. Against this backdrop, the CoC extended the deadline for submission of bids to March 10.

Ashish Chhawchharia, the resolution professional for Jet Airways, was not available for comments. Set up in 2011, the Far East Development Fund is a state finance development institution which warrants a flexible approach to projects' structuring and financing, as per its Linkedin profile.

Mumbai-headquartered Enso Group has reportedly been roped in by the fund to find an Indian partner to form a consortium that would later put in a formal bid. It has interests in diverse sectors, including oil and gas, metal mining, healthcare, infrastructure and real estate, as per its website. Earlier, South American conglomerate Synergy Group and New Delhi-based Prudent ARC were given time to submit a resolution plan. Reportedly, they failed to meet the deadline.

The cash-strapped airline, which was grounded in April 2019, owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, with those from the public sector has significant exposure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 tumbles on HSBC cutbacks, Apple warning

Londons FTSE 100 slid to a two-week low on Tuesday, weighed down by a near 7 drop in financial heavyweight HSBC as traders sold stocks globally on the back of earnings warning from tech giant Apple due to the coronavirus epidemic.The main i...

UPDATE 1-Harvey Weinstein rape case may turn on history of prior 'bad acts'

A Manhattan jurys verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may well hang on the testimony of three women whose accusations were not part of the underlying criminal case. Deliberations began on Tuesda...

China's Hubei to adopt thorough checks on patients to curb virus epidemic - Xinhua

The central Chinese province of Hubei will adopt more thorough and forceful measures to find patients with fever to further help contain the new coronavirus epidemic, the state media reported on Tuesday. Hubei will check records of all feve...

US, Taliban on verge of withdrawal deal: sources

Kabul, Feb 18 AFP The US and the Taliban, at war since 2001, are on the verge of agreeing a landmark withdrawal deal to be signed in Qatar, an insurgent source told AFP on Tuesday. An Afghan official suggested the deal could be inked on Feb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020