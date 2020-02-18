Digital hub ''Novartis Biome India'' launched in Hyderabad

Novartis has announced the launch of a digital innovation hub in Hyderabad.

Claimed to be the first in Asia, the 'Novartis Biome India' is aimed at boosting connection and interaction between

the company and partners from across the digital ecosystem, from nimble startups and academia to the biggest players in

the industry, a company press release said on Tuesday. The Novartis Biome India will act as a bridge to the

external ecosystem, enabling Novartis teams to better discover, develop and drive collaborations that transform

innovative initiatives into impactful and scalable solutions for patients, it said.

"India has a rich and vibrant technology community. Together, we have a fantastic opportunity to combine our

scientific know-how with the expertise of tech players, big and small, to create digital solutions for patients, at scale.

Partnerships are at the core of this effort. The Biome's suite of end-to-end services will ensure

we deliver on our commitment to both our internal teams and our collaboration partners," Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital

Officer, Novartis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

