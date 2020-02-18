Electricity cos have incurred avoidable addnl cost of

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said that electricity companies in

Karnataka have incurred an "avoidable" additional cost of Rs 2,517.92 crore to purchase power from the private sector due

to the delay in completing the Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS).

"A total of 23,188.86 million units of power, in the form of short and medium-term power, valued Rs 11,079.22 crore, was

purchased during this period. Out of this, additional cost on the purchase of 22,283.03

million units from private producers, amounting to Rs 2,517.92 crore, could have been avoided in the last four years (2014-15

and 2017-18), had the company completed implementation of the project within the stipulated time, CAG said in its report.

It said the delay in completing the project increased the project cost from the estimated Rs 8,806.23 crore in April

2009 to Rs 12,915.90 crore as of March 2018. The CAG report on the Public Sector Undertaking for the

year ended March 2018 was tabled in the assembly by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

The1,600-MW capacity YTPS project was taken up in 2007 to bridge the demand-supply gap in the state and was to be

fast tracked, considering the ready availability of land, water, coal transport and power evacuation, thereby gaining

invaluable savings in time and money. The units of the project scheduled to be completed by

April 2014 and October 2014 were declared ready for commercial operation only in March and April 2017 respectively, after a

three year delay,the performance audit on execution of YTPS of Raichur Power Corporation Limited said in its conclusion.

The implementation of the YTPS was through a Joint Venture with Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd and Bharat Heavy

Electricals Limited (BHEL). The report cites changes in the designs and delay in

finalization of the major items of work, apart from deficiencies in tendering and award of these works, as the

main reasons for the delay. There were also deficiencies in adhering to the design

norms for the plant, it said. Though the project had been declared ready for commercial

operation in March/April 2017, it did not run continuously at full load as other ancillary inputs like coal handling plant,

general mechanical works, and railway siding and marshalling yard works were yet to be completed (September 2018), it said.

This major failure was due to non-sychronisation of the boiler and turbine generator package with other ancillary

inputs, the CAG said.

