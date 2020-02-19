Labdhi Lifestyle Limited to Launch Campaign 'Codename Convenient' for the Wadala Project on 21st February

MUMBAI, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mumbai-based developer; Labdhi Lifestyle Limited will launch their new campaign 'Codename Convenient' to promote their new project in Wadala on 21st February 2020. With a budget of Rs.2.5Cr, the campaign will target potential homebuyers through outdoor and digital advertisements. The campaign is called 'Codename Convenient' to highlight the 'Convenience' factor of the project - convenient location, convenient price and convenient payment plan.

While talking about the campaign, Mr. Vikas Jain, CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle Limited said, "Wadala as a location has all the potential to become a big residential hub. It has an excellent connectivity to all the important places in Mumbai like BKC, Fort, Dadar and Vashi, which are the main business districts in Mumbai. The infrastructure is also world-class with the Eastern Expressway and Monorail already in use and the Metro being functional in a few years. The vast green spaces make living in Wadala a pleasant experience. We hope to create awareness about the project amidst our potential buyers through this campaign."

As a part of the outdoor campaign they will use hoardings, bus shelters, station boards, in-train branding, metro and mono stations branding. Digital media and radio advertising will also be smartly used to create an impactful outreach. Moreover, they will also conduct on-ground activities to engage with their target audience in entertainment zones, corporate parks and residential colonies.

The 'Labdhi Sea Breeze' is under construction phase right now. With a total of 221 flats, Labdhi Sea Breeze is a ground plus 29 storey building. The project includes 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3BHK flats where the 1 BHK starts from 91 Lakhs, 2BHK from 1.48Crs and the 3BHK starts from 2.18Crs onwards. The project is enhanced with various facilities like Gym, Yoga room, Steam and Sauna rooms for fitness enthusiasts, Massage rooms, and a Jacuzzi, to rejuvenate and have a relaxing moment.

About Labdhi Lifestyle Limited:

Labdhi, (Rera Registration : P51900023708 ) a public limited company, is engaged in developing real estate in the "Affordable Luxury" segment in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Labdhi is in the process of developing more than 1,300 apartments, of which the first phase of 500 apartments is already delivered. The Company and its promoters have a land bank of over 80 acres with a development potential of approximately Rs. 2,000 Crores.

Website: https://www.labdhilife.com/

