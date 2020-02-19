Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urban Chronicles - A graphic short story collection by Nita Bajoria launched

'Urban Chronicles' - a graphic short story collection by Nita Bajoria was launched at Oxford Book Store recently by acclaimed singer, Usha Uthup, danseuse, Tanushree Shankar and entrepreneur, Swati Gautam.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:53 IST
Urban Chronicles - A graphic short story collection by Nita Bajoria launched
Urban Chronicles - A graphic short story collection by Nita Bajoria launched. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Feb 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 'Urban Chronicles' - a graphic short story collection by Nita Bajoria was launched at Oxford Book Store recently by acclaimed singer, Usha Uthup, danseuse, Tanushree Shankar and entrepreneur, Swati Gautam. Post the launch of the book, and insightful panel discussion on 'Urban Women in Contemporary India' was held which was moderated by Oindrilla Dutt.

The infrastructure of built environment categorized by urban sociology has always been a subject of an enigma. Urban Chronicles series is a collection of three graphic short stories - Balcony, Smell & Mrs Ramachandran. Unlike typical genres of a comic book, this series is one of its kinds that explore life in a metro. "City dwellers are often accused of escaping from their agrarian life towards the comforts of a bourgeois metropolis. But is it true? Is a cosmopolitan devoid of struggles and hardships? My stories are humble attempts to explore the above questions through some light-hearted tales that capture this alienated and fragmented reality through an imaginative weave of words and illustrations. Tinged with suspicion, all the three stories, in the first series of Urban Chronicles, are grounded in the contemporary era. While in one a husband tries tackling his suspecting wife, in another, a neighbour's curiosity brings forth an unexpected truth. And then there is our GBG, aka Gossip Brewers Group who will go to any extent to find out spicy secrets of their society", said Nita Bajoria.

The illustrations of the book are done by Pradipta Mukherjee. Through this book, Nita Bajoria aims to revive the reading habit of women which they had almost forgotten in the midst of the hectic urban life. Urban Chronicles published by Bee Books and priced at Rs 189/- will be available across all the leading book stores of the country and major online platforms.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

India awarded hosting rights of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

India will host the 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup as the sports continental body on Tuesday awarded the showpiece to the country with an aim to maximize the promotion of the game. India was awarded the tournament by the Asian Football Confedera...

Tiger Shroff drops wedding song 'Bhankas' from 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dropped the peppy wedding song Bhankas from his upcoming action-thriller flick Baaghi 3. The song is a recreated version of Ek Aankh Maru from 1984 film Tohfa that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles. The ...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets gain ground as new coronavirus cases drop

Emerging market assets regained footing on Wednesday, as worries about the spread of the coronavirus eased after the rate of new infections slowed and as investors took comfort from Chinas efforts to contain the epidemics economic impact. C...

Many children are inspired to take up sports due to Khelo India initiative: Sarnobat

Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Rahi Sarnobat believes many children are inspired to take up sports in the country due to the Khelo India Games. The Indian government has spotted many talents through the three edit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020