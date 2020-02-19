Left Menu
FTSE 100 rebounds as housebuilders gain, new virus cases drop

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:56 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 rebounded in tandem with global markets on Wednesday as housebuilders advanced after HSBC upgraded its view on the stocks ahead of a first batch of results next week, while the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell. The FTSE 100 added 0.7%, with Berkeley, Barratt, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon rising between 1.4%-3%.

Miners and oil stocks Shell and BP boosted the index. HSBC also rebounded from a more than 6% slide in the previous session when it reported lower profit and laid out plans for a strategic overhaul. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.3%, led by a 6% jump in Hochschild Mining after it reported 2019 results and laid out targets for next year.

