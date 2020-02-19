Nitin Gadkari visits logistics automotive manufacturer 'Volvo' in Sweden

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari visited the Swedish Logistics Automotive manufacturer 'Volvo' in Gothenburg, Sweden today. The Minister saw high-efficiency logistics vehicles (road-trains), LNG trucks, electric trucks, etc. Volvo is one of the world's largest manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, construction equipment, buses, and heavy-duty diesel engines as well as a leading supplier of marine and industrial engines. The Minister was accompanied by Ambassador of Sweden in India Mr. Klas Molin.

The Minister in Sweden these days, to represent India at the "3rd High-Level Global Conference on Road Safety for Achieving Global Goals 2030" being held in Stockholm during 19th and 20th of February, 2020. The objective of the two-day conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community's commitment to safer roads. Leaders from participating countries will draw up a road-map for reaching the United Nation's goal set under the UN Decade of Action of reducing road crashes by 2030.

During his stay in Stockholm, Shri Gadkari will have a bilateral dialogue with his Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg, Minister for Business, Industry & Innovation Ibrahim Baylan and also with the British Minister for Road Safety Baroness Vere. Shri Gadkari will also hold talks with the World Bank Vice President (South Asia) Hart Schafer. Also on Gadkari's itinerary will be a Sweden-India Transportation Safety and Innovation Partnership meeting to be attended by a number of CEOs. Swedish and Indian businesses are likely to exchange several MOUs on these occasions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

