Left Menu
Development News Edition

MIP imposed on cashew kernels not applicable for units in SEZs, EoUs: DGFT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 14:44 IST
MIP imposed on cashew kernels not applicable for units in SEZs, EoUs: DGFT

The minimum import price imposed on cashew kernels are not applicable for units in special economic zones (SEZs) and export oriented units (EoUs), according to a trade notice of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT). In June last year, the directorate, under the commerce ministry, had sharply increased the minimum import price (MIP) for whole and broken cashew to Rs 680 per Kg from Rs 288 per kg.

Similarly for whole cashew, it was enhanced to Rs 720 per kg from Rs 400 per kg earlier. Below these prices, imports of the commodity is prohibited.

In a trade notice, the directorate said it has received references from importers seeking clarification on application of MIP on import of cashew kernels in SEZ or EoU units. "The matter has been examined in this directorate. It is clarified that MIP on cashew kernels is not applicable for imports by 100 per cent EoUs and units in the SEZs," Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade Gagandeep Singh has said in the notice.

SEZs and EoUs are developed as export hubs in the country. Raw materials imported by units in these zones are used for export purposes. The country produces around 3.5 lakh tonne of cashew kernels. The production and import of raw cashew is around 8 lakh tonne and 9 lakh tonne, respectively.

Indian cashew industry exports different grades and products like cashew kernels (wholes and broken), cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL), cardanol (purified CNSL) and flavoured kernels. Indian cashew kernels are well accepted and preferred world over for its quality, taste, tradition and commitment to supply, compared to other origins.

The country exports to about 80 countries, including the US, UAE, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Korea, Spain, France, UK, Kuwait, Singapore, Qatar, Greece, Italy, Iran and Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed to allay VAR criticism

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger will attempt to make a major change to the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR. Wenger, who was mana...

I understood the meaning of patriarchy after I started working: Taapsee Pannu

Growing up in an environment where she could question anything and everything, the true meaning of patriarchy came home to her only when she started working in Bollywood, says actor Taapsee Pannu, whose latest Thappad closely examines the i...

India awarded hosting rights of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

India will host the 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup as the sports continental body on Tuesday awarded the showpiece to the country with an aim to maximize the promotion of the game. India was awarded the tournament by the Asian Football Confedera...

Tiger Shroff drops wedding song 'Bhankas' from 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dropped the peppy wedding song Bhankas from his upcoming action-thriller flick Baaghi 3. The song is a recreated version of Ek Aankh Maru from 1984 film Tohfa that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020