Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian auto industry to be negatively impacted, supply chain disrupted if Coronavirus persists: ICRA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:44 IST
Indian auto industry to be negatively impacted, supply chain disrupted if Coronavirus persists: ICRA

India's automobile industry is likely to be negatively impacted and supply chain disrupted if the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China and South-East Asia persisted longer, according to ratings agency ICRA. These countries play a critical role in automotive supply chain and domestic OEMs source critical components and sub-components including fuel injection pumps, EGR modules, electronic components, turbo chargers from these markets which in turn directly or indirectly depend on China.

China accounts for 27 per cent of India's auto component imports valued at USD 4.8 billion and, the impact is estimated to be higher for high value-add and customised components, while commoditised products could shift to alternative suppliers, ICRA said in a statement. Commenting on the development, ICRA Ltd Vice-President - Corporate Sector Ratings Shamsher Dewan said India's automotive supply chain could get disrupted if the manufacturing activities in China continue to remain impacted owing to coronavirus outbreak.

"The impact is estimated to be higher for high value-add and customised components, while commoditised products could shift to alternative suppliers. But high investments and gestation period involved in developing tooling remains the key prohibitive factor for an immediate shift to new suppliers," he added. Dewan further said,"Moreover, given that OEMs are currently in the period of transitioning to BS-VI production, disruption in supply of critical components required for the same has the potential to impact smooth transition to new emission norms."

ICRA said disruption in supply of certain critical components sourced from China will have differential impact. OEMs sourcing components such as electronic components, fuel injection pumps, turbo charger, meter sets, LEDs, magnets, airbag components, steering system components and electric vehicle components will be affected the most.

In particular, the impact will be more profound on commercial vehicle (CV), passenger vehicle (PV) and the two-wheeler (2W) segments, it added. While tractor segment which has high localisation levels with limited dependence on imports will have much lesser impact.

"Typically, companies maintain a comfortable 4-6 weeks of inventory, given the stock-up done prior to the Chinese New Year. However, if the situation in China were to persist for another couple of weeks, potential supply disruptions will become more likely," the ratings agency added. In terms of sectoral outlook on domestic automotive industry, ICRA said it has a negative outlook on the CV segment due to surplus capacity in system, existing financing constraints, weak macro-economic scenario and industrial output which is likely to keep demand subdued.

For the PV segment too the outlook is negative and demand recovery is expected to be gradual. "The initial months post BS-VI transition in April 2020 will be muted and subsequently recover thereafter on revival in consumer sentiment," it said.

The tractors and the two-wheeler segment have stable outlook on expectations of a good rabi crop which will support rural demand sentiment. "However, in case of two-wheeler higher prices of BS-VI vehicles and muted urban demand remain dampeners in potential demand growth," it said.

As for the auto components segment, the outlook is negative due to contraction in broad-based OE sales, subdued after market demand and muted export demand in light of global trade tensions which continue to impact the segment, ICAR added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen till 2024-25

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen SBMG till 2024-25, which will focus on Open Defecation Free Plus ODF Plus, which includes ODF sustainability...

Syria's Aleppo airport receives first scheduled flight in eight years

A SyrianAir passenger plane landed on Wednesday at Aleppos civilian airport, the first scheduled flight to touch down in the countrys war-devastated economic hub for eight years. The reopening of the airport comes days after the Russian-bac...

Govt approves changes in PMFBY to make it optional for farmers

The government on Wednesday approved major changes in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana PMFBY making it optional for farmers with a view to plug loopholes in the farm insurance scheme. Under the PMFBY, which was launched in February 2016...

Jury selection set to begin in murder trial of Robert Durst

Jury selection was due to begin on Wednesday in the Los Angeles murder trial of Robert Durst, the elderly New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in the 2015 TV documentary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020