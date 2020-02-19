Zoomcar appoints Markish Arun as vice president, Engineering

Zoomcar, self-drive mobility platform, on Wednesday said it has appointed Markish Arun as its vice president of Engineering. Markish, who had worked with the likes of Goibibo and Makemytrip as senior director of Engineering leading supply-side engineering and product initiatives will be responsible for all engineering initiatives in his new role, Zoomcar said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said, "Cutting edge technology has always been our priority and Markish's appointment will further our already dominant lead on the technical platform side as we are doubling down on investing for 100,000-plus cars on the platform." He brings a wealth of relevant industry knowledge to the company that is highly valued, Moran added.

Markish had co-founded Magicrooms.in, a real-time inventory distribution engine for hotels in India and sold to Yatra.com in 2011. He also co-founded Koruko.com in 2013, an IoT-based retail engagement platform, which was later pivoted as Trip38.com, Zoomcar said.

