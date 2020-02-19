Left Menu
Coronavirus impact China''s trade: India to benefit in apparel

India is expected to be a preferred market for sourcing of apparel products for buyers from the US, UK Europe and Canada as trade with China had been affected due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman A.Shakivel said on Wednesday. Countries that had been depending on China have learnt a lesson they should have an alternative market for sourcing and India was expected to be their preferred destination since the Dragon nation's trade had been hit hard, he said.

Besides, UK's exit from the European Union would also give an edge to India, he said in a release summing up the three-day 47th edition of India Knit Fair, which concluded at nearby hosiery town of Tirupur. Shaktivel, who is also the Chairman of the fair, said it was organized in the backdrop of the current economic scenario.

Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles Director M Karunakaran, who was present on an inaugural day, said the state's Textile Policy would support the growth of knitting and textile sector. The fair featured summer and winter collections in knitwear for all age groups, including infants, along with cotton, polyester, polycotton, Polyester-viscose blended fabric apparels, Shaktivel said. Specially made garments made from banana cotton, blend with 80 percent cotton and 20 percent banana fibre, attracting visitors.

As many as 31 buyers and 142 buying house and agents from different countries visited the stalls during the fair which was expected to generate business worth Rs.300 crore, he said. A total of 39 leading exporters from Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Kolkatta participated and displayed their products.

