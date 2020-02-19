Kerala to collaborate with Dutch organisation on tech
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI): The CPI (M)-led LDF government in Kerala will join hands with The Netherlands
Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) in the areas of innovative technologies like Internet of Things, Big
data and Machine learning. A weekly cabinet meeting here on Wednesday decided to
give nod to the International Centre for Free and Open Source Software under the state IT department to sign an MoU
(memorandum of understanding) with the Dutch organisation in this regard.
There is a proposal in the MoU to set up a centre of excellence of Internet of Things (IoT) here, an official
statement said. The collaboration with the Netherlands is envisaged to
utilise the potential of new technologies in the areas of Smart Villages, water management, environment, livestock
resources, crop protection, disaster management and so on, it added.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited the Netherlands in May last year on an invitation of the Dutch
government to explore possibilities of cooperation in various sectors, including water management, flood prevention and
agriculture. Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima had
arrived in the southern state in last October for a two-day tour and visited various places.
