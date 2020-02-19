Kerala to collaborate with Dutch organisation on tech

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI): The CPI (M)-led LDF government in Kerala will join hands with The Netherlands

Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) in the areas of innovative technologies like Internet of Things, Big

data and Machine learning. A weekly cabinet meeting here on Wednesday decided to

give nod to the International Centre for Free and Open Source Software under the state IT department to sign an MoU

(memorandum of understanding) with the Dutch organisation in this regard.

There is a proposal in the MoU to set up a centre of excellence of Internet of Things (IoT) here, an official

statement said. The collaboration with the Netherlands is envisaged to

utilise the potential of new technologies in the areas of Smart Villages, water management, environment, livestock

resources, crop protection, disaster management and so on, it added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited the Netherlands in May last year on an invitation of the Dutch

government to explore possibilities of cooperation in various sectors, including water management, flood prevention and

agriculture. Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima had

arrived in the southern state in last October for a two-day tour and visited various places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

