Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo signs LoI with WheelTug to use electric taxi systems

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:46 IST
IndiGo signs LoI with WheelTug to use electric taxi systems

IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it has signed a letter of intent with WheelTug, which would provide its electric taxi system that can drive the plane forward and backward without powering up its engines or using external tugs. "IndiGo recently signed a letter of intent reserving a large number of WheelTug systems. WheelTug provides onboard electric motors, mounted into the nosewheel of aircraft....These simple systems enable aircraft to travel on the ground without tugs or engines," the airline said in its press release.

WheelTug systems will enable far more "manoeuvrability and independence" for aircraft in the ramp area, the airline stated. With around 47 per cent share in domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India.

The airline said the agreement was signed with the WheelTug on January 28, 2020. "A total 1,084 electric taxi systems would be provided to the airline," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No 'official' talks with Navjot Sidhu yet, Mann on Cong leader joining AAP

Amid speculations that AAP is trying to woo Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, partys Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said they have not held any talks at the official-level with the cricketer-turne...

Blume Ventures announces final close of Fund III at $102 mn

Homegrown early-stage venture capital firm, Blume Ventures on Wednesday announced the final close of Blume Ventures Fund III at USD 102 million about Rs 730 crore. After a first close in late 2018, the final close was completed in December ...

Decision to start onion exports after due consideration: Danve

Union Minister of State Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve onWednesday said the decision to lift the ban on onion exports will be taken after considering the interests of both farmersand consumers. Citing th...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. housing starts drop; building permits near 13-year high

U.S. homebuilding fell less than expected in January while permits surged to a nearly 13-year high, pointing to sustained housing market strength that could help keep the longest economic expansion in history on the track.Other data on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020