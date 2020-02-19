iQOO names Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

iQOO - a new smartphone brand from China and part of the BBK Group - on Wednesday named cricketer Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador. With the appointment of Virat Kohli - an epitome of high-performance - as its brand ambassador, iQOO seeks to touch the hearts of today's young, energetic and performance focussed generation, a statement said.

Kohli will be seen in an integrated campaign, the first leg (teaser phase) of which is already live on the brand's social media channels, it added. The second leg is scheduled to go live at the launch on February 25 across digital, print and Flipkart, the statement said.

"As a brand, we want to appeal to young, energetic people who are determined to respond to any challenge with aplomb. Virat is the most seamless fit for our brand’s personality, and we are pleased with him being the face of iQOO," iQOO Director-Marketing Gagan Arora said. He added that the company is hopeful that its focus on high performance, innovation, and differentiation in the premium segment is well communicated through the campaigns.

"As an athlete, I have always believed in constantly pushing the boundaries and raising the standard of performance. iQOO, as a brand, appears to be determined to bring value to the smartphone market through high-performance smartphones," Kohli said. iQOO will launch its first 5G-enabled smartphone in India on February 25. A sub-brand of Vivo in China, iQOO will operate in India as a separate entity. With this, the BBK Group now has five brands -- OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, Realme and iQOO -- in India.

The company aims to sell about one million devices over the next one year.

