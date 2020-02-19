Coronavirus: Govt panel recommends ban on export of 12 drug formulations, ingredients

A government committee formed to monitor supply of raw materials for drugs from China has recommended restrictions on exports of 12 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official communication. The APIs and formulations include common antibiotics and vitamins.

In a letter sent to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Deputy Secretary at Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry M K Bhardwaj sought restricting exports of the 12 APIs and formulations. DGFT deals with matters related to exports.

The 12 APIs and formulations include antibiotics such as Choramphenicol, Neomycin, Metronidazole and Vitamins B1, B12, B6 along with progesterone, among others. The Department of Pharmaceuticals had formed a committee under the chairmanship of joint drug controller, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that has been closely monitoring supply of APIs and intermediates which are imported from China and effect of the coronavirus epidemic in the country on their supply to India.

