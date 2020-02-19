Exhibition on India's ancient food begins at National Museum

An exhibition on India's ancient food going back to more than 5,000 years kick-started at the National Museum here on Wednesday. 'Historical Gastronomica-The Indus Dining Experience' will conclude on February 25, according to an official statement.

The event curated jointly by the national museum and One Station Million Stories (OSMS) is based on archaeological research, museum artefacts and their characteristics, it said. The exhibition demonstrates how the first humans evolved due to food habits, learnt to distinguish edible from non-edible substance, food processing techniques and related architecture of the Harappans.

It depicts how climate change continues to define food security.

