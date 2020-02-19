Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiggy raises USD 113 mn from investors led by Prosus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:18 IST
Swiggy raises USD 113 mn from investors led by Prosus
Image Credit: Twitter (@swiggy_in)

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has raised USD 113 million (over Rs 805 crore) in the latest funding round led by existing investor Prosus NV. Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company also participated in the funding round.

Having grown beyond food delivery, the company aims to use the funds to further develop its new lines of business, addressing visible gaps in the market, Swiggy said in a statement. The company will continue to invest in new growth areas (Stores, Go and SuprDaily) as it delivers on its promise of bringing unparalleled convenience to the lives of urban consumers, it added.

"We have become synonymous with exceptional customer experience and created multiple growth avenues for our partners while continuing to invest in new lines of business," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said. The company is focused on continuing to execute on its vision while building a sustainable path to profitability, he added.

"Swiggy continues to exhibit strong execution and a steadfast commitment to delivering the best service to consumers and has one of the best operational teams in food delivery globally. We are confident Swiggy will continue on a path to earn a significant place in the daily lives of Indians," Prosus Ventures and Food CEO Larry Illg said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

US says accused bike-path killer Saipov threatened to behead jail officer

A man charged with killing eight people by driving a truck down a lower Manhattan bike path in October 2017 recently threatened to decapitate an officer at the jail that has housed him since his arrest, U.S. prosecutors said.In a Tuesday ni...

Arshad Warsi joins star cast of 'Durgavati'

Actor Arshad Warsi will be joining the star cast of much-awaited thriller Durgavati, Bhushan Kumar announced on Wednesday. Kumar shared the update on twitter by posting a picture of Warsi with director Ashok holding the film clipper.Lights....

Swiggy raises USD 113 mn from investors led by Prosus

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has raised USD 113 million over Rs 805 crore in the latest funding round led by existing investor Prosus NV. Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company also participate...

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - Mehr news agency

Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shiite city of Qom, the head of the citys University of Medical Sciences told Mehr news agency on Wednesday.Two Iranians, who tested positive earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020