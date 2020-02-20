Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as virus' global impact puts markets on edge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 10:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 09:59 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as virus' global impact puts markets on edge
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Asian stocks eased and currency markets were skittish on Thursday, as virus cases rose in South Korea and Japan even as China added more stimulus via a rate cut to support its economy.

China reported a large drop in new cases but that came together with a jump in infections in South Korea, two apparent deaths in Japan and researchers finding that the virus spreads more easily than previously believed MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%, led by falls of 0.8% on Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 traded 0.2% softer while bonds firmed slightly and the U.S dollar rose. "I think there's a realisation that before we get all the stimulus measures that people have been frothing about, you've got to deal with a lot of companies that are finding themselves with impairment charges or indeed solvency problems," said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies in Hong Kong.

"Markets have taken a step back because the authorities won't do any major stimulus until they are completely sure the virus has stopped, because there's no point in doing it when people are sitting at home." China cut its benchmark lending rate earlier on Thursday, as anticipated, adding to a slew of measures in recent weeks aimed at cushioning the virus' impact on the economy.

That kept Chinese stocks supported, while Japan's Nikkei advanced 1% as an overnight slide in the yen is a boon for exporters, though the mood was more nervous elsewhere. China had 394 new cases on Wednesday, the lowest since Jan. 23. More than 2,100 people have died from the coronavirus in China, with eight deaths in other countries but not including the two from the quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

South Korea's government reported 31 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, after a new outbreak traced to a church, bringing the number of people infected in the country to 82. In Japan, where the government has come under intense criticism for its handling of an outbreak on a cruise ship carrying about 3,700 people, broadcaster NHK reported that two passengers in their 80s had died.

YEN TUMBLES

Currency markets were still reeling from an overnight plunge in the Japanese yen, which fell even as safe-haven assets such as gold climbed.

The yen was undermined by a run of weak data this week, but traders were unnerved when it blew past a support level at 110.30 per dollar, broadening and accelerating its fall after that. It dropped nearly 1.4% against the dollar, its sharpest fall in six months, and 2% against the Norwegian krone - its sharpest daily drop in almost three years.

"Nearness to China and dependence on China have not helped the yen as a risk-off. We have seen the yen and gold diverging for a while and this may not be the end of it," said Shafali Sachdev, head of FX in Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management. "The kind of classic correlations between U.S. yields and the yen, those have been kind of breaking down...we need to see past this virus situation to see whether the yen will regain its safe-haven status."

The skittish mood had investors punishing the Australian dollar, sending it down 0.6% to an 11-year low of $0.6633 after a surprise rise in unemployment. Elsewhere, oil prices added to overnight gains while gold loitered around $1,609 per ounce.

U.S. crude last sat 25 cents firmer at $53.54 per barrel and Brent added 16 cents to $59.28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears grip South Korean city; China reports drop in new infections

Coronavirus fears spread to South Korea on Thursday where the mayor of the countrys fourth-largest city urged residents to stay indoors after a spike in infections linked to a church congregation, while China reported a sharp drop in new ca...

Two Nigerians arrested for staying without valid documents in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerians, who were staying without any valid visa or other documents on Thursday. They were arrested under NDPS Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from the Dwarka area of New Delhi.Police have arr...

SC agrees to hear Karnataka govt's plea against HC order in DGP case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of the Karnataka government challenging issuance of non-bailable warrants against its Director General of Police by the high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by ...

Jennifer Lawrence to feature in Adam McKay's comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence will be taking up Adam McKays next directorial Dont Look Up, a comedy set at Netflix. According to Variety, the film will start streaming later this year. Dont Look Up centres around two low-level astronomer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020