Indian Territorial Army to celebrate Ganga Yodha Mahotsav 2020

The Indian Territorial Army will host a concert by eminent musician Kailash Kher and his band KAILASA at an event titled The Ganga Yodha Mahotsav 2020.

  • Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 11:30 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 11:30 IST
Ganga Yodha Mahotsav 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Feb 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Territorial Army will host a concert by eminent musician Kailash Kher and his band KAILASA at an event titled The Ganga Yodha Mahotsav 2020. The concert will be held on the scenic Assi Ghat in Varanasi, on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 from 6 PM onwards. Offering free entry to guests, the event aims at creating greater awareness of the work being done by the armed forces towards the effective abatement of pollution, conservation, and rejuvenation of river Ganga. Several ministers of the Union Cabinet and the top brass of the Indian Army will be attending this event.

The 'Clean Ganga Campaign' is an initiative by the Territorial Army's 137 Central Ecological Task Force Battalion (TA) 39 GR. Popularly known as the Ganga Task Force, it was raised under the leadership of Commanding Officer, Colonel Amith Pandey. Within an extremely short span of time, the unit has come of age and made considerable progress in its task of rejuvenating the river Ganga. The unit is now expanding its footprint beyond Prayagraj to Kanpur and Varanasi as well. The work of the unit functions in close coordination with the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

The Ganga Yodha Mahotsav 2020 has been made possible with the budgetary support of the 'Ministry of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation'. The initiative took shape under the aegis of Additional Director General of Territorial Army, Major General Dev Arvind Chaturvedi, PVSM, AVSM, SM, who was one of the commanders of the Surgical Strikes 2016 along with officers Major Pradeep Shoury Arya, IRS, Shaurya Chakra and Capt Neil Shaji, VSM.

With the Ganga Yodha Mahotsava, the Indian Army is looking forward to celebrating the progress of its special unit and their work towards the rejuvenation of the river Ganga. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

