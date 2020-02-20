Left Menu
RailMadad awarded silver prize in National e-Governance Awards

DARPG received more than 500 nominations, out of which 20 projects were selected for e-Governance Awards in six categories.

This award was conferred during the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance which was held in Mumbai on 7-8th Feb 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@RailMinIndia)

RailMadad, the grievance redressal portal of Indian Railways, has been awarded Silver under Category II of National e-Governance Awards – "Excellence in providing Citizen-centric Delivery". This award was conferred during the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance which was held in Mumbai on 7-8th Feb 2020. To recognize and promote excellence in the implementation of e-Governance initiatives, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) presents National e-Governance Awards every year. DARPG received more than 500 nominations, out of which 20 projects were selected for e-Governance Awards in six categories.

RailMadad portal can be accessed by Railway customers using RailMadad Helpline 139 (with IVRS, voice and SMS facility), RailMadad website: railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in & RailMadad App (on Android & iOS).

RailMadad adds to 'ease of living' of Railway customers in the following ways:

Convergence & Integration: RailMadad is now the single portal for grievance, inquiry, and assistance, for all railway customers – passenger, freight & parcel. Customers can also give their suggestions on RailMadad.

Ease of Access: Customers can access RailMadad through RailMadad no. 139, Web, App, SMS, Social media & Manual Dak. RailMadad no. 139 itself subsumes over 15 Helplines, thereby giving the customers the comfort of a single Helplines for all needs. Non-smart phone users can call 139 * to talk to call centre executives directly, who guide him/her in lodging grievance. It is also possible to lodge a complaint through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). This facility is available in 12 languages.

Ease of Registering complaints: RailMadad is linked with Railways' existing ticketing systems like PRS & NTES. Hence journey details of passengers are automatically fetched when a passenger enters PNR details, making the complaint registration process simpler and easy.

Delayering - Redressal on fast forward: RailMadad is linked with NTES. So, the complaint goes automatically to the concerned field unit, which accelerates grievance redressal.

Accountability: For every registered grievance, the complainant gets a unique CRN (complaint reference number), using which one can check the status of one's grievance. After the closure of the complaint, the customer gets an SMS with a link to give his feedback on the quality of redressal.

Citizen empowerment: RailMadad incorporates citizen charter commitment of Indian Railways.

(With Inputs from PIB)

