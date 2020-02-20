Guar gum futures ease on low demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday eased by Rs 6 to Rs 6,629 per five quintal in futures market as traders trimmed their holdings in line with weak trend at the spot market. Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants amid weak demand mainly dragged down guar gum prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for March delivery slipped by Rs 6, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 6,629 per five quintal in 50,475 lots. Guar gum for April delivery eased by Rs 10, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 6,704 per five quintal in 11,220 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

