Panasonic India eyes 10% AC marketshare next fiscal: Official
Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI): Consumer electronics major Panasonic India is looking to increase its marketshare in air-
conditioners segment to 10 per cent in the next fiscal from six per cent last year, a senior company official said on
Thursday. Panasonic India announced the launch of its new
range of connected air-conditioners here. "We are expecting aggressive growth. Catering to the
growing preference for connected ACs, with this launch, we aim to take our marketshare to 10 per cent and 25 per cent-30 per
cent growth in the air-conditioner segment in FY 2020-21, Business Head Air Conditioning Group, Panasonic India,
Gaurav Sah told reporters. Panasonics new connected AC range offers a
customised sleep mode feature that allows users to program different temperatures throughout the night for a comfortable
sleep, he said. Panasonics new range of connected ACs provide
convenience with the AI-enabled Miraie App; comfort with better cooling via JetStream and aero-wings technology, and
health with its Nanoe-G technology, Gaurav said. The estimated market size of room air-conditioners
is about seven million units a year, he said. The new range of IoT-enabled Panasonic inverter
split air-conditioners is priced starting from Rs 35,990. PTI VVK
