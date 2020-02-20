Left Menu
Panasonic India eyes 10% AC marketshare next fiscal: Official

  PTI
  Hyderabad
  Updated: 20-02-2020 15:40 IST
  Created: 20-02-2020 15:40 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI): Consumer electronics major Panasonic India is looking to increase its marketshare in air-

conditioners segment to 10 per cent in the next fiscal from six per cent last year, a senior company official said on

Thursday. Panasonic India announced the launch of its new

range of connected air-conditioners here. "We are expecting aggressive growth. Catering to the

growing preference for connected ACs, with this launch, we aim to take our marketshare to 10 per cent and 25 per cent-30 per

cent growth in the air-conditioner segment in FY 2020-21, Business Head Air Conditioning Group, Panasonic India,

Gaurav Sah told reporters. Panasonics new connected AC range offers a

customised sleep mode feature that allows users to program different temperatures throughout the night for a comfortable

sleep, he said. Panasonics new range of connected ACs provide

convenience with the AI-enabled Miraie App; comfort with better cooling via JetStream and aero-wings technology, and

health with its Nanoe-G technology, Gaurav said. The estimated market size of room air-conditioners

is about seven million units a year, he said. The new range of IoT-enabled Panasonic inverter

split air-conditioners is priced starting from Rs 35,990. PTI VVK

