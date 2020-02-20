Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google updates terms in plain language after EU scrutiny

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:48 IST
Google updates terms in plain language after EU scrutiny

San Francisco, Feb 20 (AP) Google is attempting to make sure people know exactly what they're signing up for when they use its online services — though that will still mean reading a lengthy document. The company updated its terms of service on Thursday — its largest update to the general use contract since 2012 — in response to a pair of court orders in Europe.

Google has been updating its policies and tweaking what is and isn't allowed on its sites for the past couple of years as scrutiny of the tech industry heats up across the US and Europe. Google, Facebook, Twitter and other digital companies have been forced under a spotlight as regulators and customers examine just how much the companies know about their users and what they do with that information.

Facebook last year updated its terms of service to clarify how it makes money from user data. Google says it hasn't changed anything significant in the document, but rather used plain language to describe who can use its products and what you can post online.

"Broadly speaking, we give you permission to use our services if you agree to follow these terms, which reflect how Google's business works and how we earn money," the document reads. The document is now about 2,000 words longer than it was before, in part because Google included a list of definitions and expanded it to cover Google Drive and Chrome.The new terms take effect in March.

Google's privacy policy is separate and was substantially updated in 2018 after Europe enacted broad-reaching privacy laws. The company also separately updated its "About Google" page to explain how it makes money from selling advertisements, often informed by the vast amount of customer information it collects.

As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, Google also announced it is switching the service provider for UK customers from one based in Ireland to its main US provider. The company says that it won't change how UK customers' data is protected or used. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Britain must stick to fair competition commitments - Luxembourg PM

Britain must stick to the level playing field commitments it made in a political declaration that accompanied the legal Brexit treaty, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday. Since Britain left the European Union last mont...

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship rise to 634: ministry

Tokyo, Feb 20 AFP Another 13 people on board a cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the countrys health ministry said on Thursday.Confirmation of the new cases, from 52 additi...

3 dead, 9 injured as crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan''s

Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down on the sets of actor Kamal Haasans upcoming film Indian 2, police said, as the veteran actor mourned the deaths. Haasan, who himself missed death by a whisker, announ...

Bhima-Koregaon witness urges inquiry commission to summon Sharad Pawar

An application was on Thursday filed before the Bhima-Koregaon judicial inquiry commission JIC requesting it to summon Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the matter. The application filed by Sagar Shinde is expected to com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020