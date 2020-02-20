Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterlite Technologies' stock gains over 2 pc on new order wins

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:01 IST
Sterlite Technologies' stock gains over 2 pc on new order wins

Shares of Sterlite Technologies closed over 2 per cent higher on Thursday, buoyed by order wins worth Rs 1,500 crore. The stock opened at Rs 111 and gained 7.2 per cent to touch a high of Rs 119 on the BSE. It settled the day at Rs 113.30 per unit, up 2.07 per cent over the previous close.

On the NSE, the scrip rose as much as 6.97 per cent to Rs 118.80 during the day. Later, it shed its most of its early gains and settled 1.89 per cent higher at Rs 113.15. The company's shares traded with a spurt in volume of more than 2.69 times on the BSE during the day.

More than 29 lakh shares of the company were traded on the NSE and 2.49 lakh units were exchanged on the BSE. The company on Wednesday said it has won orders worth Rs 1,500 crore.

"These orders have ranged from continued business development in its core areas of optical connectivity solutions and network services to emerging areas such as software virtualisation," the company said in a BSE filing. Sterlite Technologies is into the business of end-to-end data network solutions. It designs and deploys high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

I raised ball-tampering issue before start of PSL: Emad Wasim

Pakistans top all-rounder Emad Wasim on Thursday said he had raised the issue of ball tampering in the Pakistan Super League PSL during a pre-tournament meeting with match referee Roshan Mahanama. Speculations were rife that Emad had taken ...

Britain must stick to fair competition commitments - Luxembourg PM

Britain must stick to the level playing field commitments it made in a political declaration that accompanied the legal Brexit treaty, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday. Since Britain left the European Union last mont...

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship rise to 634: ministry

Tokyo, Feb 20 AFP Another 13 people on board a cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the countrys health ministry said on Thursday.Confirmation of the new cases, from 52 additi...

3 dead, 9 injured as crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan''s

Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down on the sets of actor Kamal Haasans upcoming film Indian 2, police said, as the veteran actor mourned the deaths. Haasan, who himself missed death by a whisker, announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020