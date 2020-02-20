Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India extends suspension of its China flights till June 30

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:16 IST
Air India extends suspension of its China flights till June 30
Image Credit: Wikimedia

As Chinese authorities try to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Air India on Thursday announced that it is extending the suspension of its flights to the neighbouring country till June 30. Last month, the national carrier had suspended its six weekly Delhi-Shanghai flights from January 31 to February 14. However, it did not restart the flight operations from February 15 onwards.

The national carrier had also suspended its Delhi-Hong Kong flights due to the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 2,000 people in China till date. "Flight operations on both routes -- Delhi-Shanghai and Delhi-Hong Kong -- have been suspended till June 30," an Air India spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier, IndiGo and SpiceJet had suspended their flight operations between India and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Embassy in China making efforts to bring back body of Mumbai-based woman

The Indian Embassy in China is making all efforts to bring back the body of a Mumbai-based woman, who died of a heart attack on board an Air China flight from Melbourne, that is stuck in the morgue of a hospital in Zhengzhou due to transpor...

AstraZeneca India launches Qtern tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes

Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Thursday said it has launched Qtern tablets, used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, in the country. Qtern tablets can be given at any time in the day with or without food, AstraZeneca India said in a state...

Sebi bans Midvalley Entertainment, officials from securities market for 7 years

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday banned Midvalley Entertainment Ltd and its independent directors from the securities market for seven years for diverting IPO proceeds worth over Rs 50 crore and not making requisite disclosures in the pro...

Trump visit: US first lady likely to visit Delhi govt school, interact with students

US First Lady Melania Trump is likely to visit a Delhi government school and interact with students on February 25, sources said. US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020