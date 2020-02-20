Left Menu
Mother Dairy enters Indore mkt; to sell milk via retail outlets

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-02-2020 17:21 IST
Mother Dairy enters Indore mkt; to sell milk via retail outlets

Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy on Thursday said it has started its operations in Indore, Madhya Pradesh as part of its expansion plan. Mother Dairy will sell four milk variants through 1,500 retail outlets spread across Indore.

Vinod Chopra, Business Head (Milk), Mother Dairy, said: "Our entry into the market of Indore is in line with our vision of having a national footprint, complementing our presence in over 100 cities of India. The newly launched milk range in Indore market is sourced from the regions of in & around Madhya Pradesh and is being processed and hygienically packed in an associated plant in Dewas.” Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It sells milk and milk products under the ‘Mother Dairy’ brand and edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand. Fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables, unpolished pulses, honey, organic range of products, are marketed under the ‘Safal’ brand.

