'Locals District' announces 3rd edition of its music festival in Jaipur

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Founded in 2018, Locals District has announced the third edition of its none of its kind music festival from February 21, Friday to February 23, Sunday, 2020 at the 18th-century castle Bara Bunglow at Kalwar, Jaipur. The three days extravaganza is an immersive community experience rich and diverse in music and arts and packing a punch with larger than life performers alongside stylish, avant-garde talent from the most culturally rich underground communities in India and across the globe.

The third edition artist line-up includes underground music heavyweights like Berlin legend and industry visionary DJ Hell, music scientist Black Merlin and Terr-project by Berlin-based DJ-producer Daniela Caldellas. For music enthusiasts, tickets are available at www.skilboxes.com. Conceptualized with a mandate to showcase diverse, future-facing sounds from India and around the world, and shine a spotlight on homegrown talent, Locals District has since its debut come to be recognized as one of the most exciting music festival.

The three-day festival will also showcase Italian-Canadian DJ-producer John Acquaviva, Thai powerhouse DJ-producer Nakadia alongside Indian pioneers Midival Punditz supported by Locals AnR artistes (DJ and producer) Mr Red and Oryza. Featuring at the festival will be London based ace selector and producer Tom Demac whilst the morning pop-up will move to the stories by Segue, Locals AnR homeboy. The homegrown artist line-up includes Hamza, ARPAN, Anjali Doshi aka 'Ashes', Deep Brown, Extended Drop, Def and Adi Chaudhri aka Kali Mirch among others. Adding to the attraction for patrons is the accommodation which lies at Harlem; the festival's residence city, which will be.

Offering premium tents and mindfully crafted gypsy-life experience, Harlem is a melting pot for the residents where you kick back your heels, relax, rejuvenate and interact, all that and more before taking a short walk back to the castle for that next big performance. The city settlement will be abuzz with much activity including local crafts, music, live performances; all making Harlem an obvious choice of stay. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

