Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI Cards IPO to open for subscription on March 2

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:31 IST
SBI Cards IPO to open for subscription on March 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Rs 9,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card unit of the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), will open for subscription on March 2. The company, which had filed draft IPO papers in November last year, obtained "observations" from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on February 11.

The IPO will open for subscription on March 2 and close on March 5, SBI said in a regulatory filing. "Further, SBI has been informed by SBI Cards that, in compliance with applicable law, including, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, Anchor Investors shall bid one working day prior to the bid/offer opening date, being February 28, 2020," it said.

Further, subscription period for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) will close one working day prior to the closing date on March 4, it said. According to the draft papers, SBI Cards will offer up to 130,526,798 equity shares through an offer-for-sale route. This will include up to 37,293,371 share sale by SBI and up to 93,233,427 shares on offer by Carlyle Group. In addition, the company will also issue fresh equity shares of Rs 500 crore.

SBI holds 76 per cent in SBI Cards and the rest of the stake is held by Carlyle Group. SBI Cards is the second-largest credit card issuer in India with an 18 per cent market share.

SBI Cards was launched in October 1998 by SBI and GE Capital. In December 2017, State Bank of India and The Carlyle Group acquired GE Capital's stake in the Company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Game is on again between France and Germany as EU spars over budget

Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande sealed a breakthrough deal on the European Unions last joint budget in 2013, negotiating in a backroom of a Paris stadium where Germany and France were facing off in a friendly soccer game.We did that in ...

UPDATE 1-Argentine bonds set for another fall after IMF green lights restructuring

Argentine bonds could take another hit on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund essentially gave the government a green light to restructure its bonds, marking the latest chapter in the once-wealthy countrys long history of financi...

India-US trade deal: India hopes to reach understanding which strikes 'right balance'

India has been engaging with the US for quite some time, and we do hope to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides, said Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while answeri...

Two undertrial prisoners escape from Assam jail

Two undertrial prisoners, one of them a Bangladeshi national, escaped from Karimganjdistrict jail early on Thursday, a senior police officer said. Samsul Islam, a resident of Maulavi Bazar inBangladesh, along with fellow inmate Nasim Ahmed,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020