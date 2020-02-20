Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam eases border trade restrictions with China to help virus-hit businesses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:37 IST
Vietnam eases border trade restrictions with China to help virus-hit businesses
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Vietnam has eased restrictions on cross-border trade with China to prop up economic activities hit by the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Thursday.

China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and the Southeast Asian country's manufacturing sector relies on it for materials and equipment. China is also Vietnam's key market for farm produce. Vietnam early this month stopped issuing visas for Chinese tourists and partially closed the borders to prevent the spread of the virus that has killed more than 2,100 people in China.

Authorities in the northern province of Lang Son on Thursday reopened Tan Thanh border, one of the main borders between the two countries, to facilitate goods flows, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website. At the nearby Huu Nghi border, hundreds of trucks were seen on Thursday preparing to transport goods to China after being stuck since Feb. 5, according to Reuters witnesses. All customs officials were seen wearing face masks and truck driers wearing protective gear before crossing the border.

"Things start to go well again when the trucks are allowed to go through the border now," 51-year-old truck driver Nguyen Trong Cang told Reuters. "The paperwork and procedure have been made convenient for us drivers, so the first steps have been good but the road ahead is going to be tough still." "The outbreak has affected us greatly," Cang said. "Some of our trucks have been held up here since early this month."

The ministry said, however, that cross-border trade had not been fully restored as "the Covid-19 outbreak is anticipated to last for a long time." "Customs clearance will take a longer time due to the strict measures taken to prevent the disease," the ministry said.

A survey of the American Chamber of Commerce members in Vietnam last week showed U.S. manufacturing firms operating in the country are suffering supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Vietnamese government said on Friday it will stick to this year's economic growth target of 6.8% and take steps to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vietnam's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that 15 out of 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have now been cured, while 28 suspected cases are being quarantined at local hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

After Rahul, Nath speaking language of Pak PM: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday slammed Madhya Pradesh ChiefMinister Kamal Nath for raising question marks over surgical strike, and said that like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nathwas also speaking the lang...

Work on all-weather road in U'khand should be finished before Kumbh: Gen VK Singh

Union Minister of State for Road Transport Gen retd VK Singh on Thursday asked officials to complete the chardham all-weather road project in Uttarakhand before the Kumbh fair to be held in Haridwar early next year. Speedy completion of wor...

India, US eyeing to ink five pacts during Trump's visit

India and the US are eyeing to sign around five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security during President Donald Trumps maiden visit to India next week, the External ...

Rugby-Zanni returns in only change for winless Italy

Lock Alessandro Zanni will return to the Italy side for Saturdays Six Nations match against Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in the only change from the team who started the last game against France. Italy, who have lost their first two matc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020