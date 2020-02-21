Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - 21

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 07:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 07:24 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - 21
Image Credit: ANI

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

HSBC narrows external search for chief to UniCredit boss https://on.ft.com/2HG9FZ1 T-Mobile and Sprint close to agreement on new deal terms https://on.ft.com/2umilkc

Morgan Stanley agrees $13 bln deal to buy ETrade https://on.ft.com/2HJi2mk Overview

Jean Pierre Mustier, the chief executive officer of UniCredit Spa, has emerged as one of the main external front-runners to become next chief executive of HSBC Holdings Plc, two people familiar with the matter said. T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp said on Thursday that they have agreed to close fresh takeover terms in which Deutsche Telekom will end up with about 43 percent of the combined company, two sources familiar with the revised deal said.

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would acquire E*Trade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $13 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Chinook helicopters operationalised in high-altitude locations including Siachen glacier

Indian Air Forces American-origin Chinook helicopters have started getting operationalised in the high-altitude locations including the Siachen glacier area in the Ladakh sector and are ferrying military equipment to higher reaches. The cho...

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

Researchers noticed that a stellar duo behaved like one type of object before switching its identity, and then returning to its original state after a few years.This is a rare example of a star system changing its behavior in this way. Usin...

Joe Biden's campaign raised $8.9 mln in January, ended month with $7.1 mln cash

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 8.9 million in January, ending the month with 7.1 million in cash, an improvement after he struggled at times last year to raise money.Biden out-raised rival former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete ...

NetDragon, RYB Education partner to explore online early childhood education

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited NetDragon or the Company, Hong Kong Stock Code 777, a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic agreement with RYB Education, Inc ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020