Stay financially covered against credit card fraud with Wallet Care Plan from Bajaj Finserv

The number of phishing, PIN-based frauds, tele-phishing, and other scams have increased significantly in recent times.

  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 07:57 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 07:57 IST
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The number of phishing, PIN-based frauds, tele-phishing, and other scams have increased significantly in recent times. Opting for a card protection plan like the Wallet Care from Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv can offer you a financial safety net if you ever fall prey to an incident of credit card or debit card fraud.

Offered under the Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category, the plan offers coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh at a nominal premium of just Rs 599. The following are some of the features that the plan offers. Block your debit/credit cards instantly

The Wallet Care plan allows you to block all your debit/credit cards instantly by making a single phone call. This eliminates the need for you to contact each bank separately to block each of your payment cards. This service is accessible 24X7 from anywhere in the world. Emergency travel and hotel assistance

With the Wallet Care plan, you can avail emergency financial assistance in case you have lost your wallet and are stranded without cash or cards while on a trip. The financial advance can go up to Rs 40,000 in India and Rs 80,000 abroad. Easy application process

You can apply for the Wallet Care plan by filling in your details in the online application form and pay the premium of Rs 599 using debit/credit card, UPI, Mobile Wallet, or Net Banking. PAN card replacement

In case your PAN card is misplaced or stolen, you can avail assistance to get a duplicate PAN card with the help of the Wallet Care plan. Other than Wallet Care, you may explore more than 80 affordable plans offered under Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions. Some of the plans offered under the category are ATM Assault & Robbery Cover, Purse Care, Mobile Screen Insurance, Key Safeguard, and more.

With premiums starting at as low as Rs 79, these Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions are designed to cover you against a range of risks and mishaps. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

