Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian funds seek a sheltered shore in U.S. assets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 10:21 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian funds seek a sheltered shore in U.S. assets

Asian shares were under water on Friday as fears over the creeping spread of the coronavirus sent funds fleeing to the sheltered shores of U.S. assets, lifting the dollar to three-year highs. Adding to the tension was the imminent release of flash manufacturing surveys for a range of countries. Japan's index dropped to 47.6 in February, from 48.8, marking the steepest contraction in seven years.

Even Wall Street turned soggy late on Thursday on news of increased infections in Beijing and abroad. South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases on Friday. Corporate earnings are increasingly under threat as U.S. manufacturers, like many others, scramble for alternative sources as China's supply chains seize up.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated losses for Asian airlines alone could amount to almost $28 billion this year, with most of that in China. "COVID-19 anxiety has risen to a new level amid concerns of virus outbreaks in Beijing and outside of China," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.

"U.S. and EU equity markets have been sold across the board with core global yields benefiting from safe-haven flows," he added. "Asian currencies have suffered sharp falls, including the yen as recession fears trump the usual safe-haven demand." All of which made gold shine as a safe harbour. The yellow metal was last at $1,624.94, having added 2.6% for the week so far to seven-year highs.

Equities lagged badly, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.6% on Friday in nervous trade. South Korea slid 1.2% as the virus spread in the country, while Japan's Nikkei went flat even as a plunge in the yen promised to aid exporters.

Shanghai blue chips were holding their nerve thanks to the promise of more policy stimulus at home. But both E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 and EUROSTOXX 50 slipped 0.3%. The Dow had lost 0.44% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38% and the Nasdaq 0.67%.

BUYING BONDS Sovereign bonds benefited from the mounting risk aversion, with yields on 30-year U.S. Treasuries falling below the psychologically important 2% level to the lowest since September 2019.

Yields on 10-year notes were down 9 basis points for the week at 1.498%, lows last seen in September. "The U.S. 10-year has rallied more than all the other liquid G5 bond market alternatives," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.

"Treasuries attract foreign bond inflows because of their higher yields, and because higher yields leave more scope for yields to decline." Those flows were a boon to the U.S. dollar, boosting it to multi-month peaks against a raft of competitors this week.

The most spectacular gains came on the Japanese yen as a run of dire domestic data stirred talk of recession there and ended months of stalemate in the market. The dollar was last lording it at 112.02 yen and set for its best week since September 2017 with a rise of 2%. Another casualty of its close trade ties with China was the Australian dollar, which plumbed 11-years lows.

The euro fared little better at $1.0790, having reached depths not seen since April 2017. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar hit a three-year top at 99.910 having climbed 0.8% for the week so far.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets noted the dollar's outperformance had brought it close to breaching a host of major chart barriers, which could supercharge its rally. "This has allowed the DXY to approach the 100.00 threshold – with a key resistance hurdle at 100.30 now within sight," they wrote in a note. The same went for the Chinese yuan.

"USD/CNH is now poised to pierce resistance at 7.0559 after the USD hit new cycle highs against other EM currencies." Oil prices faded a little on Friday, but were still up more than 3% for the week.

U.S. crude dipped 32 cents to $53.56 a barrel, while Brent crude futures eased 37 cents to $58.94.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Eli Roth to direct 'Borderlands' film adaptation

Filmmaker Eli Roth is set to direct the movie adaptation of videogame Borderlands. The project has been in the works at Lionsgate for five years, reported Deadline.According to the studio, production on the film will begin later this year. ...

Coronavirus weakens job market for record number of Chinese graduates

The coronavirus outbreak is denting the prospects of this years record 8.7 million-strong Chinese university graduating class, with many students stuck at home just as the corporate recruitment season usually swings into high gear.Graduates...

Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. The 33-year-old last played for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkars farewell Test against the W...

Kovair Announces the Release of Kovair DevOps Platform for Implementing End-to-End Continuous Delivery Process

Kovair Software, one of the leaders in software tools integrations, today announced the release of Kovair DevOps Platform. The enterprise-class automation solution helps to reduce time to market and implement DevOps with end-to-end automat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020