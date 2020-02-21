Left Menu
Shanghai stocks set for best week in 10 months as cbank signals policy push

Shanghai stocks set for best week in 10 months as cbank signals policy push
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China stocks climbed on Friday, with Shanghai on course for their best week since last April, as the central bank signalled further support for the economy pressured by the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5% at 3,044.11 points. The index climbed 4.4% so far this week, poised for its largest weekly gain since April 2019.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index also climbed 0.5% on Friday, and was up 4.4% week-on-week, on track for its best week since last June. ** CSI300's financial sector sub-index edged down 0.2%, the consumer discretionary sector gained 0.2%, while healthcare stocks climbed 0.4%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index rose 1.5% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index advanced to its highest since July 2016 by rallying 2.4%. ** China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday although the rise in infections remained at its slowest pace since January, a downward trend which the World Health Organization has called encouraging.

** China has rolled out a raft of supportive measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. ** As widely expected, the People's Bank of China slashed a key benchmark rate this week and said it would extend credit, provide favourable loans or rates to firms involved in controlling the epidemic. ** The Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday it will speed up studying new fiscal, tax financial, insurance measures to support companies to counter the impact of the epidemic.

** Expectation of looser liquidity will continue to drive tech and growth stocks, lifting valuations across the the board, Sealand Securities noted in report on Friday. ** The earliest vaccine for the coronavirus will be submitted for clinical trials around late April, China's Vice Science and Technology Minister Xu Nanping said on Friday.

** Apple iPhone maker Foxconn said on Thursday it is cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China and warned revenue will be hurt this year by the coronavirus epidemic. ** In Hong Kong, authorities reported the first case of a police officer to have contracted the coronavirus. The outbreak has broadened discontent with the city's leadership and Beijing's influence. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.8% and the Hang Seng Index eased 0.7% to 27,408.79. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.2%. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average.

