Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brookfield Properties Partners With NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2020 for Future of Work and Technology Trends

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 11:35 IST
Brookfield Properties Partners With NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2020 for Future of Work and Technology Trends

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

• Highlights the role of future-ready, tech-driven workplaces in improving employee productivity and ramping up innovation

• Prominent CXOs from organisations such as Microsoft, Schlumberger, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Allstate India Private Ltd., KPMG among others, participated in a thought provoking discussion

The 28th edition of NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2020 successfully concluded on Friday, 14th February, 2020. A global real estate company Brookfield Properties that partnered with NASSCOM for the event hosted an exclusive huddle with 20 CXOs on ‘Future of Workplace & Technology’ and a Placemaking Gala evening themed at Da Vinci Code on the second day of the conference.

The roundtable with theme ‘Future of Workplace’ on 13th February 2020 at 16:10 to 17:10 at Business Centre, with a select gathering of 20 CXOs from companies like Microsoft, Schlumberger, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Allstate India Private Ltd., KPMG among others discussing the ‘Future of Workplace and Technology’ threw up interesting future trends.

• Work from anywhere will drive future workspaces • Co-existence of physical and the virtual will be a reality

• Every design will be led by digital innovations • Wellbeing will be a top priority for every organisation when designing the future office

• Design will have to be an expression of individual and brand personality • Accessibility of all spaces for everyone is a must

• Sustainability will have to be interwoven into every aspect of design.

The occasion turned out to be a remarkable networking platform for these prominent personalities to discuss and share their views of the emerging role of technology in businesses and how it can propel innovation and deliver value.

Commenting on the event, Alok Aggarwal, MD & CEO India Office Business, Brookfield Properties said, “Technology has dramatically changed not just the work but the workplace itself. Designing sustainable buildings and integrating innovative technology across workspaces, is the need of the hour. Not only will it improve employee productivity levels but also help professionals bring large-scale innovation in the workplace.”

The placemaking evening co-hosted by Brookfield Properties and NASSCOM, drew a synonymity between Da Vinci’s genius of all things creative, futuristic and innovative and was an inspiration for entire IT industry. An ecstatic performance by the band Kamakshi Khanna Collective made the evening, an outstanding experience.

Brookfield Properties India is popular for facilitating modern workplaces that are universally accessible and offers a wide range of world-class amenities to the new-age workforce. Some of the top amenities include tech-driven shared mobility solutions, indoor air quality management system, green breakout zones, and food court, among others. All these factors help every member of the global workforce improve productivity and innovation at the workplace while also contributing their bit towards the environment, mainly in the form of reduced carbon footprint.

About Brookfield Properties:

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company that provides industry-leading portfolio management and development capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management — a global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management.

Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only our tenants, residents and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate.

For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit brookfieldproperties.com.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

Brookfield Properties Partners With NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2020 for Future of Work and Technology Trends

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Despite India 'hitting US with tariffs for many many years,' Trump says 'really like' PM Modi so businesses 'will be discussed'

Donald Trump on Thursday said that India has been hitting us hard with tariffs for many many years. But expressing his likeness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US President added that great new trade deals will likely be done. Continu...

Eli Roth to direct 'Borderlands' film adaptation

Filmmaker Eli Roth is set to direct the movie adaptation of videogame Borderlands. The project has been in the works at Lionsgate for five years, reported Deadline.According to the studio, production on the film will begin later this year. ...

Coronavirus weakens job market for record number of Chinese graduates

The coronavirus outbreak is denting the prospects of this years record 8.7 million-strong Chinese university graduating class, with many students stuck at home just as the corporate recruitment season usually swings into high gear.Graduates...

Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. The 33-year-old last played for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkars farewell Test against the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020