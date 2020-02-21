Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal supply by CIL to power sector declines 7 pc to 378 million tonnes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 11:40 IST
Coal supply by CIL to power sector declines 7 pc to 378 million tonnes
Image Credit: ANI

State-owned CIL's coal supply to the power sector registered a decline of 6.8 percent to 377.86 million tonnes (MT) in the April-January period of the ongoing fiscal. The commodity despatch by Coal India (CIL) to the power sector in the year-ago period was 405.61 MT, according to official data.

However, the coal despatch by CIL to the power sector in January registered an increase of 2.9 percent to 43.20 MT, over 42 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, it said. The supply of dry-fuel by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a state-owned coal miner, in the April-January period also registered a decline of 2.6 percent to 44.03 MT, over 45.22 MT in the year-ago period.

Stating rain as the 'enemy of the coal sector', a government official had earlier blamed extended monsoon for the loss of coal output for a few months (from July) in the current fiscal. CIL saw its production decline by 3.9 percent to 451.52 MT in the April-January period, over 469.65 MT in the year-ago period.

The state-owned firm had earlier said that it will produce 750 MT of coal in the next financial year. The firm will further produce 1 billion tonnes of coal by FY2024, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had said.

The public sector undertaking has been given a target of producing 660 million tonnes of coal amounting to 82 percent of the country's coal output. Joshi had said that with the demand for power rising steeply, there is enough opportunity for both government and private sectors to produce coal without adversely impacting each other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Lokayukta orders preliminary inquiry against Dy CM

The Nagaland Lokayukta has ordered a preliminary inquiry to be conducted by the chief minister into allegations that Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton was involved in the appointment of over 1,100 constables in the police department in violati...

WRAPUP 4-Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick in cases

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. As international authorities tried to ...

Scientists develop novel technique to measure empathy

A group of researchers has found that it is possible to assess a persons ability to feel empathy by studying their brain activity while they are resting rather than while they are engaged in specific tasks. Traditionally, empathy is assesse...

Italian national tests positive for Coronavirus in Italy - Lombardy region

An Italian national has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a statement of the Lombardy region said early on Friday morning. The 38-year old man has been admitted to a hospital in the Northern town of Codogno and further medical tests ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020