Zoomlion Takes Steps to Combat the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-2019) Outbreak

  Updated: 21-02-2020 13:23 IST
Following the outbreak of Covid-19 novel coronavirus, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, (01157.HK) - a leading Chinese maker of engineering and agricultural equipment - immediately setup a Prevention and Control Team led by President Mr. Zhan Chunxin to coordinate donations and support the construction of emergency hospitals while ensuring workplace safety for returning employees.

Constructing emergency hospitals and donating medical supplies

In response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Zoomlion quickly set up a special support team of dozens of engineers and operators, and more than 240 sets of machinery and equipment, including earthmoving equipment, mobile cranes, concrete machinery, and aerial work platforms. From January 23, Zoomlion participated in the construction of hospitals across China, including Wuhan, Hunan, Shenzhen, Henan, Guangxi and Tianjin, and has donated medical supplies to boost frontline efforts.

As of February 18, Zoomlion has purchased more than 3 million sets of medical protective equipment. More than 2.6 million medical supplies have been donated.

Ensure health and safety for returning workers

Recovery from the coronavirus outbreak will be boosted by employees gradually returning to the workplace from February 5. So far, more than 70% of employees have returned and overall production capacity has been restored to 60%-80%.

Before employee's return to work, Zoomlion set up an infection prevention and control team and a return-to-work plan to ensure the health and safety of returnees. To combat the infection, specialised teams disinfect the office site, production workshops and facilities, as well as roads, dormitories and canteens in the industrial park twice a day. At the same time, employee's temperature must be routinely checked to avoid a breakout. Protective materials such as masks will be distributed to every employee and are to be worn at all times. For those who cannot return to the workplace on time, proper resettlement measures have been arranged to help them work from home.

Strict prevention and control measures provides a strong guarantee for orderly operation and production.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories. For more information, please visit http://en.zoomlion.com/.

