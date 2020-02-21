Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus to hit India's cut & polished diamond industry: ICRA

The coronavirus impact in China coupled with weak demand conditions in key markets is expected to impact the domestic cut and polished diamond (CPD) industry in a major way, according to investment information and rating agency ICRA.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 13:23 IST
Coronavirus to hit India's cut & polished diamond industry: ICRA
The cash flows of companies will be impacted with the stretch in working capital cycle. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus impact in China coupled with weak demand conditions in key markets is expected to impact the domestic cut and polished diamond (CPD) industry in a major way, according to investment information and rating agency ICRA. Consequently, it has revised the CPD industry outlook from stable to negative in view of the ongoing lockdown in parts of China and Hong Kong (C&HK) region.

China accounts for 14 per cent of polished diamond consumption while a larger proportion (about 35 per cent) of exports from India is currently routed via Hong Kong. "Apart from recent developments in China, the CPD industry had been going through weak demand conditions in key markets and pressure on gross margins due to declining finished prices," said Jay Sheth, Vice President of Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd.

If the business lockdown continues in C&HK, industry pressure will aggravate thereby impacting cash flows, he said. This can have a serious bearing, especially given the cautious lending to the sector, and potentially impact CPD players' credit profile. "The pandemic in China will also hit near-term global demand for CPD and the widespread economic shutdown in C&HK region which will further delay demand recovery. The industry is already bearing the brunt of on-going US-China trade and political tensions," said Sheth.

The C&HK region accounts for 14 to 15 per cent of global demand for CPDs. China is a major market as it not only consumes imported diamonds locally but also to produce diamond-studded jewellery and export the same to the United States, southeast Asia and other markets in a big way. The export of polished diamonds to China is largely routed through Hong Kong which is a major global diamond trading hub alongside Belgium and the United Arab Emirates.

Industry estimates C&HK to be currently accounting for 35 per cent of India's overall CPD exports. This is slightly ahead of the United States, the largest market for diamond-studded jewellery. Thus, ICRA estimated the domestic industry to be majorly impacted due to its considerable exposure in C&HK.

The challenge has been compounded further as the shutdown has occurred during the busiest period for jewellery sales in China -- the peak of the festive Lunar New Year extending from January 25 to February 8. There has been a complete retail shutdown or slowdown in some of the worst impacted provinces of China. The like-to-like retail jewellery sales in the region may have declined by as much as 70 per cent.

The trickle effect is also seen in jewellery manufacturing units because of supply chain disruptions and factories operating at just 20 to 30 per cent capacity. CPD exports are under pressure and down 17.6 per cent year-on-year during the first nine months of current financial year on account of the trade and political tensions and subdued macro-economic environment in markets other than the United States.

"And now with potential adverse coronavirus impact, exports are likely to remain weak in the current fiscal," said ICRA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Streaking Stars try to catch 1st-place Blues

The Dallas Stars will try to continue their climb up the Central Division ladder when they host the St. Louis Blues Friday night. The Stars are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, but interim coach Rick Bowness is trying to keep his foot on the a...

Victoria's Secret goes private in a $525 million deal

Victorias Secret, the troubled lingerie brand owned by L Brands, is being sold to a private equity firm in a 525 million dollar deal. According to CNN, Sycamore Partners and L Brands will split control of the brand. The private equity firm ...

Athletics-Ethiopia's Yeshaneh smashes half marathon world record by 20 seconds

Ethiopias Ababel Yeshaneh smashed the half marathon world record by 20 seconds on Friday to win the Ras Al Khaimah RAK event in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. Yeshaneh crossed the finish line in one hour, four minutes and 31 seconds at...

MP govt takes back its order on sterilisation

Madhya Pradesh government on Friday took back the order directing health workers in the state to bring at least one man for sterilisation or face penalty. Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said that the state government has withd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020