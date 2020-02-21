Strides Consumer forays into North India market

Consumer healthcare firm Strides Consumer on Friday said it has forayed into North Indian market with oral nicotine replacement therapy and topical analgesic segments. The company currently has strong presence in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Assam.

"We have forayed in the market in North as it is a large market in terms of size and consumers here are quite open to trying new products," Strides Consumer Pvt Ltd CEO Subodh Marwah told PTI. The company plans to expand its presence in western region too, he added.

"The expansion into the new geographic sphere testifies our vision to take our brand and products to every customer in the nation," Marwah said. As part of the foray, the company has launched two products -- Nixit, a oral nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) product, and Jointflex, a topical analgesic cream for joint care, Strides Consumer said.

Started in 2017, Strides Consumer Pvt Ltd has two marquee investors -- India Life Sciences Fund, which holds around 74 per cent stake in the company, and Strides Pharma Science Ltd with the balance stake of around 26 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.