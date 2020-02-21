Uzbekistan puts off investment summit over coronavirus outbreak
Uzbekistan has put off a large international investment conference planned for early March because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Central Asian nation's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade said on Friday.
The Tashkent government planned to use the event, which will now take place in November, to promote Uzbekistan's investment opportunities to hundreds of foreign guests. China is one of the biggest investors and trading partners of the former Soviet republic of 34 million people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Uzbekistan
- Tashkent
- Central Asian
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Says Coronavirus Set To Dampen China's Economic Growth
Canada and China both "furious" in row triggered by Huawei arrest - Canadian envoy
UPDATE 2-Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February - source
WRAPUP 1-China virus toll jumps past 500 as more cases found on cruise ship off Japan
China's Nanchang city to limit access to villages, compounds to prevent virus spread