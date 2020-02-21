Left Menu
Uzbekistan puts off investment summit over coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:21 IST
Uzbekistan has put off a large international investment conference planned for early March because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Central Asian nation's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade said on Friday.

The Tashkent government planned to use the event, which will now take place in November, to promote Uzbekistan's investment opportunities to hundreds of foreign guests. China is one of the biggest investors and trading partners of the former Soviet republic of 34 million people.

