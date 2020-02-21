Left Menu
She Speaks Ed 8.0 with the most powerful voices and faces of the country from across all sectors

Aambra Foundation held the eighth edition of seminar series, She Speaks at India International Centre, New Delhi.

L to R: P Balaji, Girija Krishan Verma, Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, Vinita Bakshi, Anshu Prakash, Ajay Yadav, Swati Rangachari, Sonia Rai and Sandeep Bhargava. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aambra Foundation held the eighth edition of seminar series, She Speaks at India International Centre, New Delhi. The seminar was held in anticipation of International Women's Day which is celebrated on March 8.

It consisted of a range of discussions that shed light on the various issues' women face. With Guest of Honour, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharya, and featuring prominent panelists such as Justice DY Chandrachud, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of European Union to India; Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Ministry of Telecommunication; Lt-Gen Dr Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, PMO, amongst others. "Meditation is empowerment for person and transforms the personality forever," said Sanjay Bhatia, IAS, Chairman-Mumbai Port Trust, in the inaugural panel.

"We should not talk just build safe spaces for women but should create safe environment for women," said Anshu Prakash. Mahatma Gandhi's grand daughter Tara Gandhi said that "We should focus on Beta Padao Beta Bachao" as sensitizing boys would only nurture the safe environment for the women.

The panel 'He for She' was moderated by Vinita Bakshi, author and founder of She Speaks. Vinita as a moderator highlighted the issue that patriarchy is in women as well. She asked Jt Secretary WCD, Ashish Srivastava IAS, what are the govt schemes that will lead to mindset shift from patriarchy? Justice DY Chandrachud Supreme Court of India said that every day we hear in court domestic crimes against women rising where women are also the violators is a result of patriarchal society.

Ugo Astuto said that It has been made graphically proven that women empowerment is important for economy. "Men have to acknowledge that it is not a case of empowering women but that women are already empowered," said Prof Evans from LSE.

The four-panel discussions were followed by a Bharatnatyam performance, Ardhnarishwar by leading Bharatnatyam artist Bhadra Sinha. The other distinguished guests and panelists included Shazia Ilmi, Vice President Delhi BJP, Marika Jakas, Head of EU delegation to India; Ramesh Abhishek, IAS; Sunjoy Joshi, IAS; Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, IAS; Sudhir Garg, IAS; Ajay Yadav, IPS.

Corporate world was represented by P Balaji, Sandeep Bhargava, Swati Rangachari, Priya Kashyap and lawyer Girija Krishna Verma. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

