Tensions Rise Over Naming Dispute at Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex

Controversy erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex in Tumakuru as BJP supporters protested against rumors of renaming it after Home Minister G. Parameshwara. Parameshwara denied these claims, stating that the naming issue pertained to an adjacent shed converted into an indoor stadium, and not the main complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:58 IST
Controversy brewed on Monday at Tumakuru's Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex as BJP protesters voiced against alleged plans to rename part of the facility after G. Parameshwara, the state Home Minister. Parameshwara dismissed the claims, labeling them as untrue and questioned how the Congress could replace Gandhi's iconic name.

The dispute centered on a shed, upgraded to an indoor stadium next to the sports complex. Parameshwara clarified his supporters initiated naming the new facility after him due to his sports-related contributions, a notion he personally disavowed.

The protests escalated, witnessing a scuffle between BJP supporters and police forces deployed to maintain order, resulting in arrests. BJP legislators Suresh Gowda and Jyothi Ganesh intervened, engaging in discussions with local law enforcement to address the tensions enveloping the sports complex.

