Controversy Erupts Over Naming at Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex

Tensions flared at the Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex in Tumakuru as BJP protested against alleged plans to rename it after state Home Minister G Parameshwara. Parameshwara denied any such intentions, while BJP staged a protest demanding removal of the new nameplate. Police intervened to prevent chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:40 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Naming at Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex in Tumakuru on Monday as BJP activists protested over claims that the complex was to be renamed after state Home Minister G Parameshwara. The protest was fueled by allegations that the Congress administration intended to replace Mahatma Gandhi's name with that of the current Home Minister.

In response, Parameshwara dismissed the accusations as false, stating, "Who will remove Mahatma Gandhi's name? We are fighting to retain the name of Mahatma Gandhi in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme." Attempts to remove the new nameplate led to clashes with law enforcement, resulting in several detentions.

BJP MLAs Suresh Gowda and Jyothi Ganesh visited the site for discussions with local authorities as tensions continued. Parameshwara clarified that a shed, developed into an indoor arena by his supporters, was the focal point, not the main complex, emphasizing his disconnection from the naming decision, despite his sports background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

