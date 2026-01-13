Controversy Erupts Over Naming at Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex

Controversy erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex in Tumakuru on Monday as BJP activists protested over claims that the complex was to be renamed after state Home Minister G Parameshwara. The protest was fueled by allegations that the Congress administration intended to replace Mahatma Gandhi's name with that of the current Home Minister.

In response, Parameshwara dismissed the accusations as false, stating, "Who will remove Mahatma Gandhi's name? We are fighting to retain the name of Mahatma Gandhi in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme." Attempts to remove the new nameplate led to clashes with law enforcement, resulting in several detentions.

BJP MLAs Suresh Gowda and Jyothi Ganesh visited the site for discussions with local authorities as tensions continued. Parameshwara clarified that a shed, developed into an indoor arena by his supporters, was the focal point, not the main complex, emphasizing his disconnection from the naming decision, despite his sports background.

(With inputs from agencies.)